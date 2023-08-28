Dubai: Women’s empowerment and preserving the bond between youth and the older generation have been long-standing pillars of Emirati society. These values have now been encapsulated and visualised in a new commemorative stamp in celebration of Emirati Women’s Day (August 28), issued by

The stamp features the ‘We collaborate for Tomorrow’ slogan adopted for 2023 edition of Emirati Women’s Day and has been designed to celebrate the extraordinary journey of Emirati women and honour their significant sacrifices and contributions to the development of the UAE.

Emirates Post Group aims to have these commemorative stamps available at all of Emirates Post’s Customer Happiness Centres. These stamps can also be purchased by visiting Emirates Post online store.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General, General Women’s Union, said: “On the occasion of the Emirati Women’s Day, we honour the remarkable contributions of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.”

She added: “Her tireless dedication to supporting and empowering Emirati women shines as a beacon of inspiration. As we celebrated this special day, every woman in the UAE was filled with profound pride and gratitude for Her Highness’s unwavering support, compassionate consideration, and nurturing guidance that touches every facet of Emirati women’s lives.”

Noura continued: “Since the inception of the UAE, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has been the guiding force behind the journey of empowering Emirati women. Her strides, which have garnered global admiration, showcase an unwavering commitment to gender equality – a cornerstone of our national agenda. Since its establishment in 1975, the General Women’s Union has tirelessly leveraged its resources and capabilities to uplift Emirati women, both locally and internationally, fostering a culture of sustainable gender balance across all federal and local institutions within the UAE.”

Reflecting on this journey, the secretary-general added: “Emirati women boast a history of monumental achievements, each narrating stories of ambition, determination, excellence, and leadership across all spheres. These achievements align with the vision of our sagacious leadership, underscoring the significance of recognizing women’s contributions, safeguarding their rights, and affording them opportunities that fuel creative expression – all pivotal in propelling development across all levels of society.”

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “With profound gratitude, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to recognise and celebrate the role of women in all facets of society.”

He added: “We are thrilled to be a part of this celebration, which symbolises our vision of a bright and promising future moulded by the UAE’s youth and aspires to strengthen the values of cooperation and solidarity.

“As we commemorate this day, we want to express our gratitude once again to the Emirati Women’s contributions to sustainable development and our dedication to creating an environment that inspires women to reach their full potential.”

Presentations and postcards

In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, Emirates Post Group also organised a series of activities to recognise the contributions and accomplishments of Emirati women. A panel discussion was organised with Dr Hessa Lootah, the UAE’s first female director, who shared her experiences and accomplishments, as well as the challenges she encountered.

Furthermore, the group launched a postcard with a message from Sheikha Fatima addressed to the women of the UAE. The image on the card, which was taken by Emirati photographer Alia bint Sultan Aljoker, shows a woman wearing traditional Emirati attire, evoking a sense of connection to the region’s cultural heritage.

The postcard bearing a message from Sheikha Fatima Image Credit: Supplied