Dubai: The wedding occasion of some Emirati newlyweds was made even more special when they received an envelope containing a congratulations card signed personally by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Several Emirati newlyweds, who recently held simple wedding receptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were handed out special congratulatory cards from Sheikh Mohammed.
At a time when marriage parties are becoming minimalistic, Sheikh Mohammed decided to congratulate his sons and daughters in a different way, stressing that the true goal of marriage is to build a coherent and interconnected Emirati family, filled with love, familiarity and affection.
The cards read: “Congratulations on your wedding. May Allah help you build a new coherent and interconnected family filled with love and affection and based on noble values. I wish that your family will be a seed of goodness, giving and blessing in our community.
May Allah bless for you, and may He bless on you, and combine both of you in good (works).”
The Federal Youth Authority launched a poll to gauge the opinion of young people on social media. More than 5,000 Emirati young men and women took part in the poll and about 90 per cent of the participants expressed their support towards minimalist celebrations while focusing on values and norms that lay the foundation for a successful marriage.