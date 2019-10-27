Abu Dhabi: A 38-year-old Emirati man and his seven-year-old son drowned in Abu Dhabi’s Al Shalilah Sea, the Abu Dhabi Police said on Sunday.

Members of the search and rescue team in Abu Dhabi who helped recover the body of the Emirati man and his son from the sea. Image Credit: Supplied

Rescues and a team of divers helped recover their bodies from the ocean.

The teams included Abu Dhabi Police’s search and a rescue team, a team from the Protection of Vital Facilities and Coasts Authority, and an aerial team from the National Centre for Rescue helped recover their bodies.

It was not immediately clear what caused the drowning incident.