Dubai: An Emirati and an Indian national have their names added to the ever growing list of dollar millionaire when it was announced at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw, held on Wednesday at the Dubai International Airport.

Saeed Mohamad Yousuf, a 47-year-old Emirati national based in Dubai became a US$1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 469 with ticket number 4399 which he purchased on July 17 on his way to Casablanca in Morocco.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for five years now, Yousuf ran a real estate and building materials business in Dubai.

“Thanks a lot Dubai Duty Free for this really amazing news,” he said. Yousuf is the 15th Emirati national to have won the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999.

Joining Yousuf as a fellow US dollar millionaire is Vidhi Gurnani, an Indian national based in Dubai. She purchased the ticket on July 9 on her way to Mumbai from Dubai.

The draw was conducted by Ramesh Cidambi, Dubai Duty Free Managing Director and Salah Tahlak, Deputy Managing Director; Sinead El Sibai along with other officials from the Duty Free.