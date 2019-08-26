Emirati adventurer Khalifa Al Mazroui has launched Hope Mountain initiative to raise funds for young cancer patients. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Famous Emirati adventurer Khalifa Al Mazroui has announced his new initiative ‘Hope Mountain’ to raise funds for young cancer patients.

Al Mazouri has joined hands with the UAE-based charity organisation, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP),and announced his mountaineering expedition to to Mount Elbrus in Russia from September 3 to 29.

Al Mazroui told reporters at a press conference in Sharjah that he would raise the UAE flag on the Elbrus peak along with the FOCP flag that highlights the logo and a painting by “Abu Shehab”, a child with leukemia.

The FOCP supports the initiative as part of its commitment to encourage humanitarian projects and inculcate a culture of volunteerism, in line with its mission to mobilise community efforts towards supporting and bringing hope to cancer patients.

Al Mazroui highlighted that the expedition aimed to provide moral and financial support to children suffering from cancer. He noted that FOCP had always supported him and facilitated visits to young patients.

The Emirati daredevil added that his journey to Mount Elbrus, located at 5,642 metres above sea level, also aimed to raise awareness about cancer and encourage young Emiratis to volunteer.

Al Mazroui commended the efforts of FOCP to raise awareness about the disease, and underscored the importance of moral support in helping cancer patients in treatment.

Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), said: “FOCP is supporting the ‘Hope Mountain’ initiative in line with its dedication to promote awareness of cancer in the UAE. FOCP is committed to providing cancer patients with emotional and financial support as well as medical treatment to alleviate their suffering.”

She said Al Mazroui is an inspiring role model for Emirati youth, and that FOCP would ensure support during the duration of his journey to conquer one of the tallest mountains in Europe. She also stressed the importance of such initiatives in motivating both individuals and community establishments.

Founded in 1999, FOCP was established to help alleviate the financial and emotional burden that cancer often imposes on patients and their families, and to promote awareness about the six early detectable forms of the disease; breast, cervical, prostate, skin, testicular and colorectal cancers. Apart from its awareness role, FOCP is committed to providing moral and financial support to thousands of patients and their families of all ages and nationalities across the UAE. Up to date, FOCP has provided support to more than 5, 000 cancer patients and their families.