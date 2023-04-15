Dubai: The Dubai Civil Defence General Directorate, represented by the Emirates Safety Laboratory (ESL), has signed an agreement with Global Underwriters Laboratories (UL Solutions), for providing safety-related consultations and issuing safety-related certificates.
The agreement provides for benefiting from the testing and inspection services provided by ESL.
Brigadier General Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director-General for Fire and Rescue Affairs, emphasized the significance of the agreement with the international organisations specialising in testing, inspection, certification, and safety evaluation to assist companies in ensuring the safety, security, and sustainability of their products. This in turn, he added, enables the local and international building and construction sector to work within the requirements and standards that ensure safety and high quality.
Brig Gen Al Mutawa said: “The agreement provides an exceptional experience of [ESL] through [UL Solutions), as its services assist numerous customers in the fields of manufacturing industry, construction projects, building management, and risk management to improve the quality and performance of their products and operations, working towards achieving safety and sustainability objectives and developing a strong relationships with pertinent consumers.”
He added: “[ESL] will offer [UL Solutions] a range of fire-resistance tests, reaction to fire tests, and flame-spread testing services in compliance with international standards and specifications. In addition, ESL technical specialists will work with UL Solutions engineers to deliver their certification projects at a world-class facility serving the Middle East, Africa, and Indian Subcontinent.”