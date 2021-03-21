A Ramadan tent set up by Emirates Red Crescent in Abu Dhabi last year. This year, Ramadan tents will be replaced by the distribution of Ramadan meals in 112 locations around the country. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

ABU DHABI: On the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the ERC enlarged the scope of its Ramadan programmes this year, to counter the health, economic and social repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ERC’s Ramadan programmes will benefit some 1,771,321 people, including 1.2 million people in the UAE and 571,312 people in many other countries.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that the ERC’s Ramadan programmes are more comprehensive and widespread this year, upon the directives of Sheikh Hamdan and in line with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Falahi also pointed out that this year’s Ramadan campaign, which coincides with the current health conditions, encourages communication with philanthropists and the country’s giving community, as well as increase areas of partnerships with all sectors, to support the ERC’s local efforts and enlarge the scope of beneficiaries.

'Be the Change'

During a press conference on Sunday, the ERC announced the launch of its Holy Month of Ramadan campaign, under the theme, “Be the Change,” which aims to provide support and assistance to target segments both inside and outside the country.

During the press conference, attended by the campaign’s sponsors, Salem Al Ameri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC, presented the ERC’s local and international Ramadan programmes, noting that they are consistent with the precautionary measures adopted by the country to curb the spread of coronavirus, such as avoiding gatherings and maintaining social distancing.

He added that Ramadan tents will be replaced by the distribution of Ramadan meals in 112 locations around the country, along with the distribution of food parcels to beneficiaries in their homes benefiting 600,000 workers and 81,600 vulnerable families and elderly people, in addition to 140,000 frontline medical workers, as well as thousands of families affected by the pandemic and foreign communities.

Beneficiaries

He also explained that 150,000 people will benefit from Ramadan meals distributed in 26 locations in Abu Dhabi, 20 locations in Al Dhafra, 19 locations in Al Ain, 47 locations in the Northern Emirates while 14,666 people will benefit from the distribution of Eid clothes.