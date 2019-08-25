The postage stamps are available at the Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres in Dubai

Commemorative postage stamps highlighting Mahatama Gandhi's life have been launched in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Commemorative stamps to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi on 2 October, have been issued in the UAE by the Emirates Post in Dubai.

The stamps highlight the life and times of India’s most influential leader, says a statement by the Emirates Post on Sunday.

Commonly referred to as the ‘Father of India’, Gandhi is revered by many for his efforts to unite people, regardless of race or religion.

Emirates Post is issuing 6,000 commemorative stamps, which are available at Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres in Dubai.

On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and His Highness Shikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had also released postage stamps on Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary. The postage stamps were issued at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi during Prime Minister Modi’s two-day-visit.

Commenting on the special issuance, Abdulla M. Alashram, Acting Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “As we approach the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, Emirates Post is issuing a stamp as a celebration of the values Gandhi embodied and upheld during his lifetime.”

“The stamp serves as a reminder of his significant contribution to human development, and his teachings of tolerance and respect is one of universal relevance. Seventy years after his passing, Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy can still be felt the world over and his impact on humanity still lives on.

“The stamp, designed to celebrate an inspirational historical figure, also demonstrates the strong ties the UAE has with India and the contributions Indians have and will play in the development of our communities here in the UAE”, he added.

India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi whose values of peace, tolerance and sustainability continue to be relevant and guide the world, an official statement by the Indian government during the visit of PM Modi.