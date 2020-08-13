Emirates Loto machine Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates Loto is issuing refunds for participants who purchased collectables ahead of the postponed July 18 draw, following a pause in its operations due to platform upgrades.

All participants who purchased one or more collectables online after 8.30pm on Saturday, July 11, have been refunded. Anyone who purchased collectables via the website or mobile app before 8.30pm on the same day but did not enter a draw, can submit a refund form on the Emirates Loto website.

For those who have unscratched collectables purchased from a store, may return to:

• Abu Dhabi (Metro Manila Hypermarket in Electra Street and Pinoy Manila Grocery in Defense Street), Sharjah (Metro Manila Hypermarket in Abu Shaghara Street and Metro Manila Supermarket in Al Wahda Street), Ajman (Metro Manila Hypermarket in Al Karama Area) and Fujairah (Metro Manila Supermarket in Al Qala Street).

• Gulf Hypermarket in Ras Al Khaimah (Al Muntasir Street).

• Bu Basheer Supermarket in Umm Al Quwain (Old Industrial Area).

• Dubai outlet locations to be announced soon on Emirates Loto website.

Participants who have scratched their collectables, and those who have won free entries into future draws, will also need to submit a refund form on the Emirates Loto website. The refund will be done through a bank transfer or in cash through any of Al Fardan Exchange branches.

Those who are expecting a refund either automatically or via bank transfer will receive it within seven to 10 business days and they will be notified by SMS or email.

Emirates Loto is still available to help with a team of dedicated customer service advisors who can be reached via its social media channels, via email at customer.support@emiratesloto.com, or by calling the toll free number 800 5825 between 8am and 10pm, seven days a week.