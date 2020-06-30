Winners, Filipina Jinkhie Solomon Gallarzan and Irishman Barry Dwyer Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Irish teacher in Dubai has won Dh500,000 in the latest Emirates Loto draw.

Barry Dwyer a 28-year-old chemistry teacher who resides in Abu Dhabi took home the money as he shared the Dh2 million rollover prize with three other lucky people in Emirates Loto’s eleventh draw held last weekend.

A resident of the UAE for five years, Dwyer is the first Irish national to win with Emirates Loto.

“I am absolutely thrilled but I feel very lucky, no one ever actually believes something like this can happen to them. At first when I got the email to let me know that I’d won a prize I thought maybe it was a small, unnoticeable amount. When I logged in and saw all the zeros I was in total shock. I am still in shock now,” said Dwyer.

Not someone to regularly enter raffles or purchase lottery tickets, Dwyer said he will use his winnings on a house, treat his family and he will look into charities to donate to.

Mariser Alibudbud Jarumayan, a 43-year-old from the Philippines and working as section supervisor for Danube Home for a decade now also won a share in the rollover prize. Mariser said: “Whenever I’ve read about others winning I have always told myself that I’m not a lucky one yet. I would like to thank God and my father in heaven, who gave this blessing which will help my family. I’m a single mother and a bread winner for my family of three sons, three grandsons and my mother.”

Another winner is Filipina expat Jinkhie Solomon Gallarzan, 35, working as a senior technical administrator for a private firm.

“When I checked the winning number combinations my heart started pounding because I knew they were mine. Even though I regularly enter cash and raffle draws, I’ve never before won and I was in total shock and disbelief,” said mum of one Jinkhie.

When asked what she will do with her winnings, she said: “I want to spend on my son’s education and future. I will also invest in order to live the life we’ve dreamed about. I will also support some charities with good causes in Philippines.”

The fourth winner is an a Pakistani citizen who also took home Dh500,000, but didn’t wish to be named.