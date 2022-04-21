Dubai: Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) conducted the 22nd cycle of the annual Inter School Environmental Public Speaking Competition from April 18-21 with the participation of 424 students from 89 teams. Through this programme, EEG aims to motivate the student community in the UAE to reset their visions and present possible solutions to the most prominent environmental problems and issues. This bilingual (Arabic and English) competition is held every year to bring together students from different curricula across the seven emirates, to voice their views on four different environmental topics that are deliberated upon with the aim of achieving sustainable development.
The 22nd cycle of the competition was co-sponsored by OUNASS and the four-day event recorded the second-highest participation since its inception in 2001.
EEG as an accredited NGO of the United Nations Environment Programme, and the United Nations Convention for Combating Desertification, and as members of the United Nations Global Compact, conducted this important event to directly address and work on the deliverables of several UN SDG Goals, such as: #2: Zero Hunger, #3: Good Health and Well-Being, #6: Clean Water and Sanitation, #7: Affordable and Clean Energy, #9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, #11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, #12: Responsible Consumption and Production, #13: Climate Action, #14: Life Below Water, #15: Life on Land and #17: Partnership for the Goals.
EEG co-founder and chairperson, Habiba Al Mar’ashi, said: “Global climate change is one of the most serious threats that humanity is facing today. Since this problem is intertwined with the global patterns of production and consumption, besides technical and political progress, it is vital to get the society involved in the efforts to achieve an ecologically sustainable society. Because young people are the most likely to suffer the negative consequences of climate change, and since they are the future leaders of society, this group is especially important to be included in societal deliberations.”
She added: “EEG takes pride in playing an effective and important role in building the capacity of the future generations through this intellectual platform and sensitises the coming generations and encourages them to find innovative solutions and methods for the way ahead.”