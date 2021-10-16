Emirates Draw: The first project will be supporting marine biodiversity through its support of a ‘Coral Reef Programme’ in Fujairah that is expected to plant more than 1.5 million coral reef polyps. Each Dh50 entry into thh draw goes toward one coral polyp. Image Credit: Emirates Draw/Facebook

Dubai: Emirates Draw is holding a new weekly draw that will have seven guaranteed winners of Dh77,777 – in addition to an entry for a grand prize of Dh77,777,777, the largest such prize in UAE’s history.

This week, the individual who has a number that matches 6 digits of the randomly chosen 7-digit winning sequence could win Dh1.5 million. This is because no one won the Dh777,777 prize last week - the organisers said that each time it is not won, the amount will be doubled, tripled etc. up to a maximum of 7 times, which will be more than Dh5 million.

The winning series for Saturday was chosen as 6926567. To win Dh77 million, one should hold this exact 7-digit number in the same order from right to left. However, if one or more person has a number that matches 6 digits in the same sequence and order (from right to left), they stand to win or share more than Dh1.5 million as of October 16.

Similarly, those who have numbers with 5,4,3 and 2 matching numbers in the winning sequence win Dh77,777, Dh7,777, Dh777 and Dh77 respectively.

The holders of the following series of numbers have won a guaranteed Dh77,777.

Emirates Draw will be streamed live every Saturday at 7pm UAE time on the www.emiratesdraw.com and www.gulfnews.com website and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

How to join Emirates Draw and win

You can participate by purchasing a Dh50 coral polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com, or across a growing network of authorised Emirates Draw retailers, consumers can choose to participate in the weekly draw. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

