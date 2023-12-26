Dubai: What better way to conclude the year than by winning an unimaginable prize?
Emirates Draw announced recently that its MEGA7 Grand Prize has reached Dh200 million, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, that could transform someone's life forever and a historic moment marking the largest sum ever offered in the UAE.
Draw on New Year's Eve
This life-changing opportunity is just in time for the end-of-year festivities, offering participants the opportunity to win the Dh200 million on December 31st, 2023, by successfully matching all seven numbers and making it a historic celebration.
Mohammad Alawadhi, Managing Partner at Emirates Draw said: “This cash prize is unlike anything seen before in the region, perfectly timed for the new year. We hope someone will kickstart 2024 on a high note by winning the Grand Prize this Sunday.”
The countdown to the draw has begun and the opportunity to secure your Dh200 million Grand Prize won't knock twice. The next draw scheduled for broadcast on Sunday, 31st December 2023, at 9pm UAE time.
Watch the upcoming games live on Emirates Draw's digital platforms: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and their official website.
Read More
Emirates Draw
Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator that provides entertainment, innovative gaming platforms and products with a CSR-first approach to supporting individuals and society.
Emirates Draw is committed to societal welfare through its leading Coral Reef Restoration Programme, ‘For A Better Tomorrow’. The organisation features three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5 delivering millions of dirhams weekly.
Emirates Draw MEGA7
The largest weekly draw in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, held every Sunday at 9 PM UAE time, offers participants a Grand Prize of Dh200 million and 15 Guaranteed Winners of Dh10,000 each.