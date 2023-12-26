UAE: Residents in some parts of Abu Dhabi woke up to a foggy Tuesday morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a red weather alert across the coastal parts of the Emirate, for fog till 10.00am.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, today's weather is expected to be pleasant, with clear to partly cloudy skies.
Early morning temperatures across the country were around 19°C. Maximum temperature in the country is expected to reach around 25 to 30°C today.
Abu Dhabi Police posted on social media that speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate due to the fog.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 45 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
It will be cold at night and in the early morning in internal and mountainous areas. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 31-35°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 24-28°C, and 7-11°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent. Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be moderate to rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.