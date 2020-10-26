Pre-travel test not must for UAE residents from many countries, tourists from UK, Germany

Szilvia Marosi undergoes a PCR test for Covid19 in Dubai Image Credit: Stefan Lindeque/Gulf News

Dubai: Emirates Airline on Monday announced several changes to COVID-19 PCR testing requirements for passengers travelling to Dubai.

A pre-travel COVID-19 test is now not mandatory for UAE residents and transiting passengers from about 60 countries, as well as tourists from the UK and Germany, as per the latest travel update posted on the airline’s website. UAE residents from these countries now have the option of doing the test on arrival.

However, double testing (pre-travel and on arrival tests) are still required for passengers from several other countries whether they are UAE residents, tourists or transiting passengers.

What is the latest update?

The following entry rules apply to passengers travelling from these countries:

Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Maldives Islands, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States (New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle)

UAE residents have the option to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate that is valid for 96 hours from the date of the test before departure or take the COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

Tourists must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate that is valid for 96 hours from the date of the test before departure, except for passengers coming from the UK and Germany who have the option to take a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

Transiting passengers from these countries are not required to present a COVID-19 PCR test certificate unless it is mandated by your final destination.

What about others?

The following entry rules apply to passengers travelling from these countries:

Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Chile, Cote d’lvoire, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, United States (California, Florida, Texas), Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe

UAE residents must take two COVID-19 PCR tests: one before departure with a validity of 96 hours from the date of the test, and a second test upon arrival in Dubai.

Tourists must take two COVID-19 PCR tests: one before departure with a validity of 96 hours from the date of the test, and a second test upon arrival in Dubai.

Transiting passengers from these countries must have a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate that is valid for 96 hours from the date of test, as well as any requirements for their final destination.

Who else is exempt from the test?

Children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability are exempt from the COVID-19 test.

UAE nationals are exempt from doing the COVID-19 PCR test prior to departing from the origin station to Dubai. They will be tested on arrival in Dubai.

Which laboratories are authorised?

According to Emirates, passengers can either use the recommended laboratories in the list specified by the UAE government or any trusted and certified laboratories in their country of origin to get their COVID-19 PCR test.

“If you are flying from India, Pakistan or Bangladesh, you must get your certificate from one of the labs listed in the designated laboratories document to be accepted on the flight,” the airline has said.

According to the website, the test certificates must be for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.