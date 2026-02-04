Two missing six-year-old girls found safe in Dubai, police confirm

Both children are safe and urge the public to rely only on official updates
Concern briefly rippled through parts of Dubai after reports surfaced that two six-year-old girls had walked outside their residential community and could not be immediately located.
In an official update issued later, Dubai Police reassured the public that the two children were found safe and reunited with their families, bringing a swift end to the episode.
Earlier on Wednesday night, a post about the two girls missing from Maple 2 in the Dubai Hills community went viral on social media channels. The post contained details about the young girls and urged those with any information to immediately call the number provided. It also urged residents to share the post in neighbouring communities and inform the security.
Gulf News reached out to the number provided on the missing post. However, there was no response. Soon, posts in multiple WhatsApp groups confirmed that the girls were found at the Dubai Hills Mall.
Police confirmed that the children were located safely and returned to their families, without disclosing further details due to the involvement of minors.
Alongside the reassurance, Dubai Police issued a public advisory urging residents to rely only on official sources for information, particularly during sensitive situations involving children. Authorities cautioned that while social media can help spread awareness quickly, unverified posts and forwarded messages may also cause confusion or unnecessary alarm.
The incident was resolved without injury, and police thanked members of the public for their cooperation while reiterating the importance of responsible information sharing.
