GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies
BREAKING NEWS

Dubai Marina fire breaks out at under-construction tower near Habtoor Grand

Smoke was seen near the hotel from around 7.30am; official comments are awaited.

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor ; Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor and Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Marina fire breaks out at under-construction tower near Habtoor Grand
Manjusha Radhakrishnan/Gulf News

Dubai: A fire was reported at a construction site near Al Habtoor Grand in Dubai Marina early on Wednesday morning.

The smoke was visible from around 7.30am, according to early observations from the area.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Gulf News has reached out to Al Habtoor Group for confirmation and more details on the incident.

Comments from Dubai Police are also awaited. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Parkin will support Emaar at Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall and Marina Mall by delivering specialised enforcement services focused on ensuring the appropriate use of People of Determination (PoD) parking.

AI parking enforcement to roll out at some Dubai malls

2m read
Al Habtoor Group said it would pursue the arbitration process “firmly and with discipline,” marking a decisive shift from negotiations to legal action.

Why Al Habtoor is taking Lebanon to global court

2m read
A new commercial tower within Al Habtoor City

Al Habtoor Group launches Dh5b tower in Dubai

1m read
Fire at Bahrain fuel storage site under control after suspected Iranian strike

Drone strikes hit Bahrain petrochemical, energy sites

1m read