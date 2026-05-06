Smoke was seen near the hotel from around 7.30am; official comments are awaited.
Dubai: A fire was reported at a construction site near Al Habtoor Grand in Dubai Marina early on Wednesday morning.
The smoke was visible from around 7.30am, according to early observations from the area.
Gulf News has reached out to Al Habtoor Group for confirmation and more details on the incident.
Comments from Dubai Police are also awaited. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.