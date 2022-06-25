Dubai: Students from English Language School (Private) in Dubai were elated as they were honoured at a post-Covid-19 graduation ceremony held after a gap of two years.
“Thank God, we are back to normal and were able to hold this event for our students,” said Rashid Ashraf, Director of ELS School. He said that ELS, which is a non-profit institute in Dubai offers affordable education to students from diverse nationalities, mostly Pakistanis, pursing their British curriculum (A-Level) education. He said credit goes to teachers, students and their parents to ensure quality education evening during Covid-19 challenges.
Some 60 students including 56 Pakistanis, two Filipinos and two Bangladeshis were honoured at the ceremony held recently at the auditorium of Pakistan Association in Dubai. The ceremony was attended by parents, teachers, community members and diplomats.
“This is a marvellous effort on part of the ELS to hold such an amazing graduation ceremony for its students. I congratulate students on their success as they showed great resilience during Covid-19 to continue their students and managed to score high,” said Pakistan Consul General Hassan Afzal Khan while speaking on the occasion. He also distributed certificates and awards amongst students, teachers and board members.
“I must say this is a special class 2021-2022 graduates who despite all odds succeeded with distinction, and made their teachers and parents proud of them. I am sure you will continue to face future challenges in life with the same passion and determination,” he added.
Acting Principal of ELS Mohammed Atif said that the ELS was one of the oldest schools in Dubai founded in 1978. “It is one of the prestigious educational institutions in the UAE which aims at not only providing high quality affordable education to its students in an environment conducive to the attainment of academic excellence but also strengthens the characters of its students to successfully face the challenges of an extremely competitive society,” he noted. Some 1800 students of 34 nationalities study at the school with a team of 135 staff.