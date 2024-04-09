Dubai: This Eid will be special for 100 underprivileged children, thanks to the ‘Smile 2024’ initiative in Dubai where they spent a day of joyous entertainment and received a chance to shop for the upcoming festivities.

The day’s activities were orgnaised by Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Dubai-headquartered Aster DM Healthcare, in collaboration with Human Appeal International initiative,

The children had the opportunity to visit Fun City, Landmark Leisure’s flagship brand, which is an indoor Family Entertainment Centre located at Oasis mall, followed by a shopping tour sponsored by Max.

Spreading joy

With the support of generous volunteers and partners Landmark Group, ‘Smile 2024’ witnessed individuals contributing, with Aster Volunteers matching the contribution with an equal amount for the shopping tour at Max.

The initiative brought smiles to the faces of underprivileged children, making their Eid truly unforgettable.

Alisha Moopen, managing director and Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC said: “At Aster Volunteers, we believe in creating meaningful experiences and spreading joy to those in need. Smile 2024 is an extension of our commitment to making Eid special for underprivileged children, fostering harmony and well-being in our community. By partnering with Human Appeal International and Landmark Group, we are empowering volunteers and well-wishers to join us in this noble cause. Together, let’s continue to make the world a better place for everyone.”

Community

Nisha Jagtiani, group director, Landmark Group, said: “Eid is a joyous occasion that brings families and communities together. We are happy to contribute to the Smile 2024 initiative by Aster Volunteers and Human Appeal International, through our brands Max and Fun City. At Landmark Group, we believe that collaborations such as this spread joy and create enriching festive experiences for everyone involved in this initiative.”

Dr Khaled Abdul Wahab Al Khaja, secretary-general of the International Charity Organisation, stated: “The organisation has devoted its efforts to serving needy groups inside and outside the country, specifically the category of orphans, which is one of the commandments of our Noble Messenger, and is considered one of the groups most in need of care and attention.”

Stressing that the number of sponsorships exceeded 62,000 orphans, he said the organisation considers them its children and is keen to support them and provide care for them through the giving of generous people.

The Smile programme by Aster Volunteers, now in its sixth year, is an initiative that brings together external volunteers and employees of Aster to help children in shopping for the upcoming Eid festivities.