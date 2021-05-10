Abu Dhabi: Eid prayers will be held in approved mosques and prayer grounds across the country, with the facilities closing immediately after the sermon.
The announcement was made during a media briefing today by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) during a media briefing.
The entire prayer and sermon will only last a total of 15 minutes.
The mosques will also open only 15 minutes before prayer time, but ablution spaces will continue to remain closed.
Worshippers must continue to wear masks at all time, and maintain physical distancing before and after the Eid prayer services.
Al Ain – 5.50am
Madinat Zayed – 6.01am
Dubai – 5.52am
Hatta – 5.49am
Sharjah – 5.51am
Ras Al Khaimah – 5.48am
Fujairah – 5.48am
Umm Al Quwain – 5.50am
Ajman – 5.51am
The elderly above the age of 60 years, and children aged 12 years and younger, are recommended to stay home for their own safety.
Designated volunteers and officials will direct entry and exit from the mosque in order to avoid congestion, the NCEMA has added.