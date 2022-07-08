Dubai: The Dubai Police, while extending their greetings to UAE leaders and the entire community on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, have also reminded residents and visitors to abide by COVID-19 protocols not to commit any violations that might disturb the happy celebration. Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, said on Friday: “On behalf of the Dubai Police General Command, I offer the force’s heartfelt greetings to the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of Emirates; and UAE residents on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.”
He also wished good health and well-being for the UAE leaders, further progress and prosperity for UAE residents, and further glory for Arabs and Muslims.
All ready
Al Marri noted: “Dubai Police have completed all preparations and are ready for Eid Al Adha. We have also developed a plan for all general departments and police stations to intensify patrols on the internal and external roads, to provide all the comforts of citizens, residents and visitors.”
“We urge everyone to abide by laws and regulations, especially the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19, to ensure everyone’s safety and security, and not to commit any violations that might disturb those happy days,” he underlined.
Stay safe
The police commander-in-chief also said: “Several avoidable things lead to frustration of people’s happiness. These include driving recklessly on public roads, misfiring firecrackers and cycling in undesignated areas.”
He urged parents to always pay attention to children, especially in public parks and beaches, and never leave them unsupervised.