Sharjah: Egyptian singer Yahya Nadi was awarded the ‘Sharjah Munshid’ title on Sunday after topping five other finalists at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on Sunday.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, awarded the title of the 14th edition of Sharjah Munshid, which carried a Dh200,000 cash prize for first place.
Taking the second place spot was Abdullah Al Omari from Lebanon while Muhammad Al Wafi Idris from Libya took home the third place award. The runners up received Dh100,000 and Dh75,000 for second and third place respectively.
A munshid refers to a performer of the Islamic-inspired musical genre of ‘anashid’.
Contestants from 12 Arab countries competed for the Sharjah Munshid title and the top six qualified for the final evening of the competition, organised by Sharjah TV, a channel of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).
The jury members composed of Tunisian artist Lotfi Bouchnak, Egyptian artist Mahmoud Al Tohamy, and Emirati Munshid Ambassador Ahmed Bukhatir.
At the end of the final night, Sheikh Sultan honoured the sponsors - Sharjah Asset Management, Sharjah Media City (Shams), and Sharjah Cooperative Society - who support the programme with the Sharjah Munshid shields.
The guest performer for the night was Humood AlKhudher, a Kuwaiti singer and music producer famous for albums such as ‘Fekra’, ‘Aseer Ahsan’, ‘Matha Ba’d?’ and the acclaimed release ‘Ya Rajaee’.
Sharjah Munshid was launched in 2006 under the directives His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.