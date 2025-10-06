Edufair: How students can stand out in global admissions

Experts urge students to start early and build strong profiles for university success
Getting into the right university is no longer just about good grades. Success today depends on building a strong academic and extracurricular profile long before applications even begin. Experts at a panel discussion titled Profile matters: Early prep for college success at Gulf News Edufair urged students and parents to start early, plan strategically, and focus on holistic development.
Puja Kewalramani, Program Leader – Business at Explore Education, emphasised that students should begin shaping their future early on.
“It’s very important to start early in life. Students must identify their interests by experimenting and participating in different activities, because it takes time to understand what they truly enjoy,” she said.
Humera Khan, Founder and CEO of Pinnacle Innovation & Education, said that middle school is the ideal stage to start the process.
“I believe in middle school, children are entering adolescence but don’t yet face the pressure of choosing subjects or major exams. From Grade 6 or 7, they should start building their profiles.”
Both experts agreed that structured guidance plays a vital role in shaping a student’s academic and personal growth.
“Counselling is very important,” said Kewalramani. “Participating in clubs, activities and competitions allows students to understand the depth of different industries. Besides, counsellors can help students identify the right activities based on their interests, which will eventually add value to their future.”
She noted that the growing competition among students makes early planning even more essential. “By joining clubs and participating in competitions, students can begin identifying which subjects and specialisations they should focus on.”
As the education landscape changes with technological progress, both experts highlighted the importance of staying updated and developing digital and analytical skills.
“The only thing constant is change,” said Kewalramani. “As technology and trends evolve, education must evolve too. What we were learning 10 years ago is not what we are learning now.”
She encouraged students to make use of the opportunities around them. “In the STEM field, students should participate in hackathons, IT clubs, and math clubs. Keep exploring competitions and check if they’re happening locally or online. Nowadays, we’re not limited by borders anymore; there’s so much available online.”
Khan added that even digital habits can be redirected productively. “Even screen time can be used effectively to develop interests in STEM. It’s all about using time wisely.”
According to Khan, preparing for the future isn’t only about academics, it’s about developing well-rounded intelligence.
“To be career-ready or university-ready, students need to focus on three types of intelligence,” she explained. “The first is cognitive intelligence, the second is digital intelligence, and the third is emotional and social intelligence. Once a child develops these, they can apply their knowledge in real life.”
She added that universities now value practical exposure. “When students graduate from Grade 12, they often have theoretical knowledge but not necessarily the skills. These skills come from interning, volunteering, or taking the lead in community or school activities.”
Develop leadership qualities
Kewalramani believes leadership skills are fundamental to long-term success.
“Developing leadership qualities is very important. Some leaders are born, and some are made; and leadership skills can be developed over time through emotional intelligence,” she said. “Every leader we see today started small, maybe as a class monitor or team captain, and grew from there. We use role play as a tool to help students develop leadership skills.”
Failure, the experts said, should be viewed as part of the learning journey.
“Children must explore, experiment and even fail because that’s how they discover their strengths,” said Khan. “Failure teaches resilience and self-awareness. When they try new things, they eventually find what they love to do. That’s how passion is built.”
Common mistakes
One of the biggest pitfalls, Kewalramani said, is trying to do too much. “Sometimes, students try to be a jack of all trades. While it’s good to explore different things, it’s also important to specialise in areas that match your passion,” she noted.
“Over time, you should narrow your choices to one or two strong interests. That’s what gives your profile focus and strength.”
Khan added that lack of awareness about university expectations often weakens applications. “Students need to understand where they are applying, what the requirements are, and what kind of profiles get accepted. Every institution is different. Once you know what’s expected, you can build your profile accordingly and give your best.”
How to craft the personal statement
“Authenticity is very important and highly valued by today’s admissions teams,” said Kewalramani. “Universities look for a personal touch – a sense of the student’s story. Students should focus on storytelling, sharing their own experiences instead of copying from AI or online sources. These personal reflections are what make applications stand out.”
Both experts highlighted that success depends on starting early and taking ownership of one’s growth.
“Start building your profile early. Identify your passions, your major interests, and your target universities as soon as possible,” said Kewalramani.
Khan emphasised that self-leadership is the foundation of long-term success. Taking ownership of one’s actions and goals, she said, helps students chart their own course. “Be responsible and accountable for your own journey,” Khan said. “Be the leader of your own life.”
