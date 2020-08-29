Noora Mohammad Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, commends organisations and entities for their support to the University’s exceptional achievements in the field of higher education. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Zayed University’s achievements in the field of higher education have been commended by Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth.

Al Kaabi also commended organisations and entities for their support to the University’s exceptional achievements in the field of higher education, which played a significant role in supporting students during the 2019-2020 academic year.

“With the generous support of our partners, we are truly proud of what we have achieved in terms of local and international certifications and accreditations, as well as the accomplishments of our students and their initiatives and engagements on and off campus,” Al Kaabi said during a recent virtual conference.

As part of its overarching objective to ensure access to superior quality tertiary education, Zayed University has offered the best-in-class services to students and launched community outreach initiatives to serve the society in line with its social responsibility objectives.

Steadfast progress

“Year on year, the University continues to demonstrate steadfast progress and excellence through our academic programs and specialisations that are designed to meet the evolving demands of the country and its job market. This is also done through launching endowment funds, hosting specialized labs, and offering all relevant support to the students across academia, research and social service,” Al Kaabi said.

“Over the past few years, our students and faculty members have been competing strongly against other academic institutions and have received awards in several academic and cultural events on the local, regional, and international level. Today, we renew our commitment to remaining a source of pride to the UAE as we empower future generations in their educational and growth journey,” she added.

Support to university

Al Kaabi also expressed her appreciation to the Khalifa Bin Zayed Foundation for Humanitarian Works for its support to students at the Abu Dhabi campus.The Foundation provided students with devices and tools that facilitated their involvement in the distance learning. In addition, the Mohammed bin Foundation Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Works also leant the same support to university students at Dubai’s campus. In addition, the institutions also provided a monthly stipend to support eligible students.