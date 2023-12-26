Dubai: Dubai Knowledge Park, a free zone hub of 700 higher education institutes, vocational academies, and training centres, has secured the Guinness World Record for the ‘World’s Largest Rubik’s Cube’ to commemorate its 20th anniversary.
The installation at the Park, which is part of TECOM Group PJSC, weighs over 300kg and is 3m x 3m x 3m. It comprises 21 fiberglass cubes, each almost one metre tall.
The World’s Largest Rubik’s Cube is now open for public viewing and interaction following a recent launch at the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park.
Why Rubik’s Cube?
The cube “represents a tangible manifestation of Dubai Knowledge Park’s unwavering dedication to fostering creative thinking and analytical skills across generations”, the entity said in a media release on Tuesday.
Every turn of the cube symbolises “not just a twist of coloured squares but the acquisition of new skills, the conquering of complex tasks, and bridging knowledge gaps – a reminder that the journey of acquiring knowledge can indeed be an enjoyable one”, it added.
Dubai Knowledge Park since its launch in 2003 has grown as the home of over 700 local, regional, and international establishments, with talent represented from more than 170 countries.