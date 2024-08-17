Dubai: As artificial intelligence (AI) disrupts how things are done traditionally across the world, experts in the UAE see it as a teachable moment.

They propose integrating this transformative technology into school curricula, asserting that teaching AI will better equip students for the future and empower them to develop innovative solutions. Notably, numerous countries have already incorporated AI into their educational programmes at both the school and university levels.

Experts argue that AI is most beneficial when introduced to students early in their education. They call for a comprehensive plan that includes curriculum development, assessment methods, and teacher training in AI technology.

These experts suggest that the Ministry of Education and other educational authorities adopt diverse strategic plans to maximise the benefits of AI education, including developing advanced educational methodologies. They recommend that curricula include integrated programmes covering programming, data analysis, and machine learning, with a focus on practical applications.

‘Investment in the future’

In an interview with Gulf News, Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, chairman of the UAE Government Cyber Security Council, said given the increasing demand for AI specialists, early education in this field provides students with a competitive advantage in the job market.

Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti “By gaining knowledge and experience early, students will be better equipped for future jobs that may require advanced skills in this field. Teaching AI in schools is not just an addition to the curriculum, but rather an investment in the future of students, providing them with skills that will define their career path and contribute to the advancement of society.”

Broadening scope

He emphasised that AI is no longer limited to manufacturing and services but is being used in many different areas, including education — both as a tool and a method. He said schools are becoming “smart” by using AI technology to help students and teachers learn and teach more effectively. He anticipated the trend will likely continue in the future.

“Artificial intelligence has become an integral part of our lives and has affected them in a way that we did not believe was possible before. From sports to business to education, AI has revolutionised how we work and learn, providing tremendous potential for learners of all ages...”

As education technology advances, he said AI’s role in training and education will only expand.

“AI-based education is changing traditional teaching methods and shaping the future of the educational process to become fully dependent on technology, by providing unique capabilities such as chatbots and the use of virtual teachers, which greatly enhances the independent learning process.”

AI will not diminish human intelligence

Professor Ghanem Kashwani, a consultant at the Society of Engineers, said introducing AI into curricula encourages students to explore how this technology can improve the world around them. Through projects and practical applications, he said students can develop new ideas and innovative solutions that extend beyond the limits of current knowledge, offering them a more modern outlook on life.

He emphasised that AI education should align with state policies, labour market needs, and ethical considerations. It is essential, he noted, for schools to teach students the basics of AI so they are better prepared to engage with future applications of this technology and interact with tools that have become integral to their personal and educational lives.