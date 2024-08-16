Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited London for the summer.

According to a viral video on Instagram, Sheikh Mohammed was the first visitor at Parker's in London, an outpost of the Dubai-based restaurant Parker's.

The restaurant opened its doors on Monday, January 12, at the Jumeirah Lowndes Hotel in Halkin Arcade.

Parker’s was the brainchild of a Dubai-based F&B (food and beverage) company started by Emirati entrepreneurs Deem Albassam and Amal Al Marri.

In the video, posted on the restaurant’s official Instagram account, the Dubai Ruler can be seen walking into the restaurant dressed in casual clothes, smiling, and greeting people.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, is also enjoying the summer in Britain.

He recently shared a heartwarming video, which showed his father, Sheikh Mohammed, hugging Sheikh Hamdan's three-year-old son, Rashid.