Some basic skills you need to have to become a water slide tester is to have good observation powers, a calm and stable mind, the daring to go on all types of rides and be active on social media (Facebook or Instagram). You also need to be dedicated and passionate, patient and perseverant. After all, the job demands that you ensure slides are safe and fun, I am actually waiting for the day when I will be eligible to become a water slide tester and have fun all day.