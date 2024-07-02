Dubai: Emirati student Ahmed Faisal Ali was crowned on Tuesday as the UAE winner of the 8th Arab Reading Challenge, the world’s largest project to promote reading among students.

A student of Zayed Education Complex in Al Barsha, Dubai, Ahmed outdid 700,000 participants in the national level competition of the largest ever literacy initiative in the Arab region.

Wheel chair user Sulaiman Al Khadeem became the winner in the category of People of Determination.

Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, honoured the winners during the award ceremony held at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The UAE-level winners will now move to the final qualifying stage to win the 8th Arab Reading Challenge title.

This year’s edition has seen record participation, with around 28.8 million students globally, a 13.7 per cent increase compared to last year’s 24.8 million students who competed in the challenge. The participating students hailed from 229,000 schools representing 50 countries from across the world.

The Arab Reading Challenge was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in 2015 to encourage a million young people to read a minimum of 50 books in a year.

Organised under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the challenge requires participating students to read and summarise the content of at least 50 books to compete in the qualifying rounds that move up from the class and then school levels up to the country level.