‘Global Education Expo 2020’ moves online in light of precautions in time of COVID-19

Two-day virtual global higher education expo being held in Dubai will help parents and students interact with universities from 12 countries. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Thousands of high-school graduates and their parents are expected to join a virtual university fair called ‘Global Education Expo 2020’ organised by Dubai-based education consultancy Qadri International on August 15 and 16.

Universities from 12 countries, including UK, US, Canada, Malaysia, Georgia, will walk candidates through admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes for the Fall 2020 semester, as well as for 2021.

The programmes at the participating universities include medicine, engineering, business, law, arts and others.

The online fair follows on from the previous in-person edition held in February, before the COVID-19 related lockdown in the UAE.

Initial fears

There had been an initial downturn in interest in higher education abroad because of the then prevailing uncertainties over flights, lockdowns and university classes, said Dr Mohammad Yousuf Qadri, CEO of Qadri International.

“At first, students and parents were scared about the future. Now, the situation has settled and they have realised this is the ‘new normal’ we all have to live with indefinitely,” he added.

“Students are willing to travel overseas for university. Even if there is online provision, it will be temporary. Some universities are reopening physically; some are not there yet. In any case, students are applying for admissions as normal now.”

New normal

Dr Qadri added than an expected participation of 2,500 to 3,000 students for a virtual university fair is in itself an indication of the acceptance of the new normal.

“Seminars have become webinars; entire schools had moved online fully. This is how education, university fairs, the market — everything — changed to adapt to the situation,” he said.