How it works

According to the Elective Subjects’ Model, students within the general and advanced streams are required to complete six Compulsory Academic Subjects: Arabic language, Islamic Studies, Social Studies/Moral Education, English language, Mathematics, Physical and Health Education.

The remaining subjects will be divided into two groups of electives.

The first includes three science subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

The second group of electives includes three diverse subjects: Computing, Creative Design and Innovation, Health Sciences and Arts.

Refining the system

The Ministry has affirmed that the Electives Model will maintain the targeted learning outcomes as per its curriculum expectations. Students can choose a study plan that matches their interests, educational level, and future higher education options. The total number of subjects and classes will vary for each student depending on their chosen plan.

Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, said the decision to implement the Elective Subjects’ Model is part of the Ministry’s efforts to improve the education system by adopting the best international standards and practices. This new model is more flexible and considers each student’s unique capabilities, allowing them to develop their knowledge and skills. By doing so, students will be better equipped with the necessary knowledge to pursue their desired academic specialisations in higher education. The minister noted that the new model will offer an opportunity for schools to provide more effective academic guidance and launch academic or skill programmes tailored to students’ needs.