Dubai: Students enrolled with UAE universities will be able to pursue online courses with international universities under a new remote learning project to be implemented by the Ministry of Education.
This was revealed by the UAE Minister of Education Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi on Thursday, the second day of the “Remote” forum that aims to activate the nation’s pragmatic agenda for remote work, remote education and remote healthcare.
“We are introducing micro credentials, where you can be enrolled in a university in the UAE and as part of the programme, take an online programme that you get credit to,” he told Gulf News on the sidelines of the forum.
Micro credentials provide qualifications that can help students learn new subjects and skills that are not part of their university curriculum.
Explaining further, the minister said: “You can be enrolled at the university here. And then one of the courses you can take online with one of the accredited institutions...and you get credit for it at your own university. You don’t have to do all of your courses all in person at that university. You can choose a few that you can do remotely at another university, but still get credit for it at your own local university. That’s how we plan to integrate remote education.”