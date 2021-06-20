Dubai: Public school students will return to in-person classes in August for the new academic year, Emirates Schools Foundation tweeted on Sunday, with the option for distance learning to continue.
It follows a similar announcement days ago for Abu Dhabi schools.
On Sunday, the foundation, which oversees public schools, tweeted that each school will be handled separately, based on its own situation, while retaining the option for distance learning.
Vaccination progress
It added that 72 per cent of staff at public schools have been vaccinated so far for COVID-19.
After the July-August summer break, public schools will reopen on August 29 for the new 2021-22 academic year.