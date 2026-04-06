UAE private schools move enrolment fully online for next academic year

Virtual interviews and online tests streamline private school admissions in UAE
Dubai: Private schools across the UAE have confirmed that enrolment for the upcoming academic year is continuing smoothly through fully digital registration systems, allowing parents to complete applications, assessments and seat reservations online.
School administrators said registration is being processed through official school websites, where parents can submit student details through dedicated portals before being assigned interview dates for younger children or online placement tests for students applying to higher grades.
If accepted, parents are then able to pay seat reservation fees electronically, with the amount later deducted from tuition fees.
According to Emarat Al Youm, officials at several private schools saidt that applications are being processed without disruption, with virtual school tours also offered to help families explore facilities such as sports fields, swimming pools, clinics, computer labs, art rooms and science laboratories, as well as academic and extracurricular programmes.
They added that kindergarten applicants typically undergo remote interviews conducted through platforms such as Google Meet or Zoom, while students applying from Grade 1 to Grade 12 are required to pass online placement assessments before admission can be confirmed.
Schools said the remote assessments follow strict procedures, including time limits and requirements for students to keep cameras and microphones on during testing. Successful applicants receive acceptance notifications enabling parents to proceed with seat reservation payments, subject to compliance with admission standards set by education authorities, including age requirements for each grade.
Registration officials also noted that schools have introduced direct communication channels through their websites to assist parents and respond to enquiries. The admission process typically involves two stages: initial data submission and appointment booking, followed by remote interviews for kindergarten applicants conducted in the presence of parents, whose role is limited to supporting the child without direct intervention.
For higher grades, schools said the process includes both academic testing and evaluation of personal attributes relevant to the student’s development and readiness.
Electronic registration forms also require parents to confirm the accuracy and completeness of submitted information and authorise schools to request academic records, references and evaluation reports from previous schools to verify applications.
Schools warned that withholding information, particularly relating to special educational needs, could lead to delays or rejection of applications, or cancellation of admission if discovered after enrolment. They also stressed that submitting an application does not guarantee admission, which remains subject to availability, successful assessment results and completion of all required documentation and payments.