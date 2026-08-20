UAE GCSE results 2026: Students score straight 9s and record top grades despite regional disruption

UAE schools post record GCSE success despite conflict-driven exam disruption
Dubai: UAE students are celebrating their GCSE and International GCSE results, with pupils across Dubai and Abu Dhabi recording strong performances despite disruption caused by the regional conflict.
Major UK exam boards, including Cambridge, Pearson Edexcel and OxfordAQA, cancelled all formal International GCSE and A-level examinations in the UAE for the May/June 2026 series because of safety concerns linked to regional conflicts.
Results released this week show strong academic performance across a number of British curriculum schools, with students achieving high proportions of top grades.
More than 4,250 students across 23 GEMS Education British curriculum schools received results for 30,000 entries this year.
Across the group, 30% of grades were at 9–8/A*, while 48% were at 9–7/A*–A. Students were awarded 4,177 Grade 9s.
The group recorded 30% of grades at 9–8/A*, compared with 12% nationally based on the latest England average from 2025. At grades 9–7/A*–A, GEMS recorded 48%, compared with 22% nationally.
The proportion of entries achieving grades 9–8/A* also increased from 26% in 2025 to 30% this year.
Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, said the results marked an important milestone for students as they begin the next stage of their education. “We are incredibly proud of the Class of 2026 and excited to see where their journeys take them,” he said.
Among the strongest-performing GEMS institutions were Jumeirah College Dubai, where 49% of grades were 9–8/A* and 71% were 9–7/A*–A.
GEMS Wellington International School recorded 50% of grades at 9–8/A* and 70% at 9–7/A*–A, while GEMS Wellington Academy Silicon Oasis recorded 42% and 59%, respectively.
GEMS Wellington Academy Al Khail recorded 38% of grades at 9–8/A* and 51% at 9–7/A*–A. At GEMS FirstPoint School, 38% of grades were 9–8/A* and 53% were 9–7/A*–A.
Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer at GEMS Education, said the results reflected students’ focus and resilience during a challenging year. “We are immensely proud of each of our students,” she said. “Behind every outstanding grade is hard work, inspirational teaching and the steady support of families.”
At British School Jumeirah Park, 81% of all grades awarded were in the 9–6 range, while the institution recorded a 100% pass rate across all 31 GCSE subjects.
A number of students achieved straight 9s across every subject, placing them among the highest-achieving students nationally.
Rebecca Coulter, Principal, said the cohort had shown “resilience, courage and determination” during a difficult year. “They have demonstrated that resilience is not simply about coping with adversity – it is about continuing to strive for excellence despite it,” she said.
Dubai British School Emirates Hills had 81 students in its 2026 GCSE cohort, with a total of 744 exam entries.
Of the exam entries, 53% achieved grades 9–8/A*–A, while 75% achieved grades 9–7/A*–A. A further 90% achieved grades 9–6/A*–B, and 99% achieved grades 9–4/A*–C.
The results also showed that 100% of students achieved five or more grades at 9–4, including English and Maths. The overall student pass rate at grades 9–4 was 99%, while 100% of exam entries were graded 9–1/A*–G.
At Jebel Ali School, 122 students were part of the 2026 I/GCSE cohort, with 100% entered for examinations. There were 1,021 exam entries.
Overall, 21% of entries achieved Grade 9, while 38% achieved grades 9–8/A*–A. A total of 59% achieved grades 9–7/A*–A, while 77% achieved grades 9–6/A*–B. Meanwhile, 97% of entries achieved grades 9–4/A*–C.
The results also showed that 98% of students achieved five or more grades at 9–4, including English and Maths. The overall student pass rate at grades 9–C was 97%.
The highest number of grades awarded to an individual student was 10 Grade 9s.
Brighton College Abu Dhabi recorded its best GCSE results to date, with pupils achieving strong outcomes across the curriculum despite the challenging circumstances surrounding this year’s examination series.
Grade 9 was the most commonly awarded grade, accounting for 43% of all grades. Overall, 60% of grades were awarded at 9–8, while 76% of pupils achieved grades 9–7 across their GCSE subjects.
The strongest performances came in the sciences. Across Biology, Chemistry and Physics, an average of 72% of grades were Grade 9, rising to an average of 93% at grades 9–7.
Across the wider curriculum, 18 of 24 subjects recorded 75% or more of grades at 9–6.
The results also showed academic progress, with 97 of 120 pupils achieving positive value-added of at least one grade against their target in one or more subjects.
Barney Durrant, Head Master of Brighton College Abu Dhabi, said the results reflected both academic ability and resilience. “We are incredibly proud of our pupils and the outstanding GCSE results they have achieved,” he said. “They have adapted to uncertainty with remarkable determination and remained committed to their learning.”
Nick Crafts, Head of Senior School at Brighton College Abu Dhabi, said the results were particularly impressive given the circumstances students had faced. “Most importantly, today belongs to our pupils. They should be immensely proud of what they have achieved,” he said.
At Brighton College Al Ain, 305 results were available at the time of reporting, including 102 Grade 9s, representing 33% of the results received so far.
The institution recorded a 100% pass rate, with 58% of results at grades 9–8, 79.3% at grades 9–7 and 97.7% at grades 9–4.
In Physics, 90% of entries achieved Grade 9 and every result was Grade 8 or above. Every Biology and Chemistry result was Grade 7 or above. In Arabic, 82% of entries achieved Grade 9, while 95% of Mathematics entries were Grade 6 or above.
Sarah Weaver, Headmistress of Brighton College Al Ain, said students had shown determination throughout their GCSE courses. “Almost four in five grades awarded so far are at grades 9 to 7, an exceptional achievement,” she said. “Our pupils have shown resilience, curiosity and character.”
Brighton College Dubai recorded strong results for the sixth consecutive year, with Grade 9 the most commonly awarded grade.
A quarter of all grades were awarded at Grade 9, while 48% of examinations were awarded grades 9–8. The year also marked the highest number of Grade 9s recorded by the institution.
Simon Crane, Head Master of Brighton College Dubai, said the results reflected the work of pupils, staff and families.
“These exceptional results are a source of immense pride for our entire College community,” he said. “They reflect a culture where it is cool to care about learning, ambition is celebrated and excellence is the norm.”
Jane Clewlow, Vice Principal and Head of Senior School at Brighton College Dubai, said pupils had demonstrated resilience and maturity during a turbulent year.
“Our pupils have navigated a turbulent year with remarkable resilience, maturity and determination,” she said.
Repton Abu Dhabi students achieved 99% of grades at 9–4, with 72% at grades 9–7 and 50% at grades 9–8.
Jon Hughes, Headteacher, Senior, said the results reflected students’ hard work and perseverance.
“These results reflect the hard work, perseverance and determination of our students,” he said. “We are incredibly proud of what they have achieved.”
At Repton Al Barsha, 96% of grades were awarded at 9–4, while 80% were at 9–6 and 63% at 9–7. A total of 43% of grades were at 9–8, with strong results recorded across mathematics, sciences, humanities and languages.
Claire Togher, Head of Senior School at Repton Al Barsha, congratulated students and credited families, teachers and staff for their support.
“I am immensely proud of the determination, resilience and maturity they have shown throughout,” she said.
Meanwhile, Repton Dubai students achieved 92% of grades at 9–4, 70% at 9–6 and 51% at 9–7.
Daniella Aschettino, Head of Secondary at Repton Dubai, said the results were a testament to students’ commitment and the support provided by teachers and families. “We are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our students,” she said. “Their results are a testament to their commitment, hard work and ambition.”