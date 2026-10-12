UAE company showcases AI tool to help teachers grade students’ work

The company presented its AI Auto Grading technology during Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026
Teachers could spend less time grading students’ work and more time supporting them in the classroom through a new artificial intelligence tool showcased by UAE-based Alef Education.
The company presented its AI Auto Grading technology during Ai Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, which concluded on October 7.
The tool uses AI to support the grading process, helping teachers complete routine assessment tasks more efficiently.
According to Alef Education, the technology attracted strong interest from visitors, particularly representatives from the education and technology sectors across the Gulf, Africa and Asia.
Alef Education said the aim of AI Auto Grading is to reduce the administrative workload on teachers, allowing them to spend more time helping students who need additional support.
The technology could also help teachers focus on individual learning needs and improve classroom engagement.
Geoffrey Alphonso, Chief Executive Officer of Alef Education, said AI should be used to support teachers rather than replace their role in education.
“We believe the true value of AI lies in how it can strengthen teaching, improve learning outcomes and create lasting impact across education systems,” he said.
He added that the company’s tools are designed to work across different education systems and respond to the needs of teachers and students.
Alongside AI Auto Grading, Alef Education showcased several other tools, including Alef Teacher Studio, Alef AI Insights and Alef Pathways.
The solutions are designed to help teachers understand student performance, provide more personalised learning experiences and identify areas where students may need additional support.
The company also presented its AI Literacy Programme, which aims to teach students how to use artificial intelligence responsibly.
Alef Education said its approach focuses on using technology to support learning while keeping teachers responsible for important educational decisions.
The company currently has approximately two million registered students across around 20,000 schools.
During the two-day event, Alef Education met representatives from government, education and technology organisations to discuss how AI tools could be used in different education systems.
The company said the interest shown during the event reflects growing demand for AI solutions that can help schools improve teaching and learning while reducing routine work for educators.