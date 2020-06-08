How teachers in the UAE prepared to teach digitally. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Stock photo

Abu Dhabi: Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said the UAE academic year will start on August 30, as per the calendar already approved by the Ministerial Development Council, while administrative and teaching staff will begin working on August 23.

“Education remains a top priority and national objective, and therefore our leadership has directed to apply the distance education system under the current circumstances so that our students won’t lose track and miss one single day from their academic year,” said the minister on Sunday.