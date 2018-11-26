Try putting yourself in the shoes of those who become popular. Imagine being watched, judged and gossiped about for an unlimited time. You will have people talk about the most personal things that you might have only told your close friends which then makes you start doubting the people you once called friends. Popularity makes you want to build your own walls around you and then hide behind the very walls you once thought will protect you. Nevertheless, nothing stops the rumours from spreading, like a contagious disease with no cure till all the walls you built collapse with you in tow.