The new specialised institution, focused on space science and astronomy, will operate under the supervision of the University of Sharjah. The university’s president will issue a decision to define the complex’s objectives, responsibilities, administration, and overall operations.

All employees, assets, holdings, rights, obligations, and financial allocations of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology will be transferred to the new complex. Consequently, Law No. (2) of 2019, which established the academy, is repealed.

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