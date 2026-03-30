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Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Space and Astronomy Complex

University of Sharjah to oversee operations, absorbing staff & assets from former academy

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah
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Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree establishing the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Complex.

The new specialised institution, focused on space science and astronomy, will operate under the supervision of the University of Sharjah. The university’s president will issue a decision to define the complex’s objectives, responsibilities, administration, and overall operations.

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All employees, assets, holdings, rights, obligations, and financial allocations of the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology will be transferred to the new complex. Consequently, Law No. (2) of 2019, which established the academy, is repealed.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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