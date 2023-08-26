Dubai: As many as 50 orphans in Grades 1 to 5 have been provided school bags and stationery items ahead of the new academic year, which begins next week on Monday (August 28).
They were gifted the supplies as part of the ‘Ray of Hope’ campaign led by Dubai Police, under its year-long ‘Positive Spirit’ initiative.
Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, director of the General Department of Community Happiness and President of the Positive Spirit Initiative Committee, said Ray of Hope initiative strengthens the community endeavours of Dubai Police, particularly among diverse segments of society, including students.
“This initiative further reinforces Dubai Police’s strategic commitment to fostering community happiness,” he added.
“The Positive Spirit Initiative is always keen on carrying out humanitarian and charitable initiatives that deeply instil the values of tolerance, unity, and social cohesion while upholding the fundamental Islamic principle of compassion.”
Fatima Buhajeer, head of the Community Initiatives Section and General Coordinator of the Positive Spirit Initiative, said: “We brought happiness to the hearts of 50 orphaned children who actively participated in the events and activities of the Positive Spirit Initiative, which took place in residential areas throughout Dubai.”
She added: "We aimed to bring them joy and uplift their spirits as they embarked on the new academic year by providing them with school bags and stationery supplies. This initiative is part of a year-long series of events and initiatives organised by the Positive Spirit Initiative to spread happiness across different segments of society and enhance individuals’ quality of life."