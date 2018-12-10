Dubai: The Arab Social Media Influencers Summit (ASMIS) kicked off this morning (Monday) at the Dubai World Trade Center with the Kattan sisters sharing their journey to success in the cosmetic world at a session titled ‘Becoming a beauty entrepreneur’.
Talking about the importance of pushing forward to achieve your goals, the sisters discussed everything from motivation to their new perfume line Kayali.
“In the time that we live everyone wants to start a business, everyone wants to start a brand - either clothing, perfume, or even a baking shop, given the ability to acquire customers so easily through social media,” said Huda Kattan, the beauty and make-up entrepreneur.
Referring to Instagram as one of the key social-media platforms to spread their reach, the sisters shared some advice with the audience.
“Persistence is key. Many people work hard for a few months but then stop,” said Mona Kattan.
“They say overnight success takes 10 years, so never give up and you’ll eventually get there,” she added.
Bringing together prominent social media influencers from across the Arab region and the world, the summit will be covering a range of topics from health and beauty, to comedy and poetry.
The third edition of the summit, organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), will welcome Queen Rania Al Abdullah, wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, who will deliver the keynote address later at the event.
“We are delighted to welcome an iconic Arab figure such as Queen Rania Al Abdullah, who is also a well-known character in the field of humanitarian and charitable work with an emphasis on issues related to education and youth development,” said Mona Ganem Al Merri, President of Dubai Press Club (DPC) and Chairperson of the ASMIS Organising Committee.
“Queen Rania is a strong advocate of tolerance, understanding, and bringing about positive change in society,” she said.
The summit will also host Shaikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain’s Representative for Charity Work and Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Charity Organisation and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC).
Shaikh Nasser will provide his perspectives on humanitarian and charitable work and its importance to the welfare of society.
Other dignitaries participating in the summit include Abdul Kader Messahel, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria; Shaikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department — Ajman; Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, Vice-President for Development and Planning at the Saudi Arabian General Sports Authority; Princess Lamia Bint Majid Al Saud, Secretary General and member of the Board of Trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies; and a host of Arab and international figures.