Dubai: Students can now have all their certificates issued by Dubai private schools attested online by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), it was announced on Monday.
The KHDA tweet said: “You can now get your school certificates attested online from start to finish.” The service costs Dh120 and the certificate will be attested within a maximum of two days, a KHDA official told Gulf News in a statement. The online attestation service is available on https://www.khda.gov.ae/knowledgeportal/
Mohammad Al Suwaidi, director, Customer Happiness Experiences, KHDA, said: “We’ve made it easier to complete certificate attestation procedures online. All school certificates for Dubai private schools can now be uploaded on our dedicated knowledge portal for attestation. Once reviewed and attested, the certificates are linked with the student’s profile and are available digitally.” He added that the move was in line with Smart Dubai’s Paperless Strategy.
How to attest online:
1.Register and login at https://www.khda.gov.ae/knowledgeportal/
2.Add student/s.
3.Upload certificate.
4.Verification and approval from KHDA and school.
5.Make online payment.
6.Download attested certificate.