A fixed blood donation site has been set up next to the centre to further ensure social distancing. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) Dubai Blood Donation Centre has launched the ninth edition of the ‘Dami Le Watani’ (My Blood, for My Country) blood donation campaign.

The campaign, which was launched in 2012 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, will continue until December 10, 2020, in conjunction with the UAE’s National Day celebrations.

The campaign will target individuals as well as government and private entities with the aim of engaging the public to take part in the campaign and raise awareness about the importance of donating blood as part of the community’s national duty. The campaign also aims to engage and attract new donors, especially the youth, as they are the future blood donors of the UAE.

Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of DHA’s Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, said that the campaign also aims to encourage Emirati nationals and residents to give the “gift of life” and donate blood to those in need. “The campaign has proven its success. Since its launch in 2012 it has succeeded in collecting 22,137 blood units. We have also noticed an increase in the number of blood donations over the years, wherein 418 units were collected in 2012, 6,206 units were collected last year. We are expecting this number to increase this year.

The Dubai Blood Donation Centre, which falls under Pathology and Genetics Department and Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector, is the only blood donation centre in Dubai and provides around 50 per cent of the total blood collected throughout the country.

As part of the campaign this year, the blood donation centre will visit around 40 public and private entities to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and collect blood donations. Dr Khaja highlighted that DHA will be taking all precautionary measures necessary to protect the public as well as staff from COVID-19. As part of the precautionary measures taken, a fixed blood donation site has been set up next to the centre to further ensure social distancing and safety of all blood donors. The tent can smoothly process around 200 donors a day. It is equipped with 12 beds and modern medical equipment.

Dr Hussain Al Samt, director of DHA’s Pathology and Genetics Department has urged the public to take part in the campaign and contribute towards saving the lives of those in need. He also thanked every member who contributed to the success of the campaign since it was first launched in 2012.

Dr Al Samt stressed the authority’s keenness to ensure the efficiency and ease in donating blood, which is why it has launched the DAMMI service, which can be accessed via the DHA App.