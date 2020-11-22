Paramedics collecting the swab samples at a coronavirus drive-through screening station by Dubai Health Authority at Al Nasr Club in Dubai Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: The ‘Mother of the Nation, an Inspirational Role Model’, an initiative organised by Maitha Bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, has evoked a remarkable response from Dubai’s frontline health workers.

Frontline workers, including medical and administrative staff of Dubai hospitals, expressed their gratitude to the ‘Mother of the Nation’ Her Highness Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, for her efforts to promote the welfare of the UAE community.

Celebrations

Medical and administrative staff from Rashid, Latifa and Dubai Hospitals in the emirate participated in the celebrations and expressed their appreciation for the continuous support and encouragement of Shaikha Fatima. On the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Shaikha Fatima had sent a personal message to medical staff commending them for their efforts during the pandemic and thanking them for their commitment and hard work.

Express gratitude

Shaikha Maitha Bint Ahmad Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, chairperson of the Maitha Bint Ahmad Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives, said: “The initiative provides us an opportunity to express our gratitude to a national leader who has devoted herself to ensuring the wellbeing of women, children and families right from time of the nation’s establishment. Her Highness has been a partner to the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan in his efforts to promote the welfare of families.” Shaikha Maitha thanked frontline workers for their efforts to serve the nation as well as their participation in the initiative.

Source of inspiration

Frontline health workers from Dubai hospitals expressed their gratitude to Shaikha Fatima for her support and encouragement, saying she is a source of inspiration for them in serving the UAE community.