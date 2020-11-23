The 68-year-old woman landed up in the UAE by mistake after someone from her country defrauded her, directing her to travel to the UAE, instead of a neighbouring Arab country. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Ajman Police have repatriated a 68-year-old Arab woman to her homeland. She entered the UAE by mistake after someone from her country had defrauded her, directing her to travel to the UAE instead of a neighbouring GCC country while on her way to visit her expatriate son.

Lieutenant Colonel Yahya Khalaf Al Matroushi, head of Al Hamidiyah Comprehensive Police Station, stated that the woman came to the police station complaining of her failure to find her son. She was warmly received at the police station and the police personnel provided her with a suitable residence and attended to all her needs until the investigation was complete.

After communicating with one of her sons in her country, it became clear that the woman intended to travel to visit her son in a neighbouring country. So she contacted a tourism office and asked them to obtain a visa and a travel ticket for her. Upon her arrival in the UAE, she tried to contact her son, but was shocked to find out that she was in a different country! So she went to the police station, asking for help.

Lt Col Al Matroushi said the police station immediately took steps to secure her travel to back to her country and catered to all her needs. Police drove her to the airport, coordinated with her family and were in constant communication with her son to ensure that she reached her destination safely.