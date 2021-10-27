Events will continue until Friday, with Najah Dubai to start next week at Expo 2020

Abu Dhabi: A co-located higher education fair and Emirati recruitment exhibition on Wednesday opened in the capital to highlight the growing number of opportunities for Emiratis in the public and private sectors.

UAE Minister of Education, Hussain Al Hammadi, inaugurated the Najah fair and Tawdheef exhibition, which will continue until Friday at the capital’s Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

Supported by the Ministry of Education UAE and Abu Dhabi Chamber, the exhibitions are aligned with the government’s progressive Emiratisation drive.

Job fair

Tawdheef opened its doors today, with participation from organisations in telecommunications, hospitality, and investment. Some of the key exhibitors include Abu Dhabi Police, UAE Ministry of Defence, Dubai Investments PJSC, Etisalat, and Schlumberger, underlining the high level of employment opportunities available for Emiratis at the event.

“As we open the doors to both Najah and Tawdheef once again, it is exciting to see students and jobseekers engaging with some of the top universities and companies taking part in this year’s edition as they start planning the next big journey in their lives. Our new education-recruitment event offering supports some key priorities of the UAE Vision, and we urge the many students planning to attend over the next three days to make the most out of their visit and engage with as many universities as they can to find out what suits them best in terms of studies and location,” said Tamer Nahas, portfolio director of Najah and Tawdheef.

Priority

“Our priority is to support the UAE’s long-term vision, which can be achieved through participation in recruitment fairs like Tawdheef. Abu Dhabi Police is looking at increasing Emiratisation rates across all sectors by equipping qualified Emiratis with skills in line with human resource requirements, and by directing the applicants towards acquiring needed skills and adapting to labour market changes,” said Major General Salem Al Nuaimi, director of human resources at Abu Dhabi Police.

“Tawdheef 2021 supports Abu Dhabi Police to prepare a generation equipped with all capabilities for future policing and security work. These efforts are driven by our interest to develop the recruitment drive, introduce better services to the community, and recruit qualified personnel in accordance with the finest police and security practice,” Al Nuaimi added.

Education opportunities

Najah welcomed hundreds of visitors including high school students, parents, teachers and counsellors who gathered to network with over 70 local and international universities on-site, including Abu Dhabi University, Mohammed Bin Rashid University, Canadian University, Middlesex University, and more.

The first day at Najah saw keynote sessions and seminars by Manpower Group Middle East, The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, Abu Dhabi University, and The Embassy of Canada, who shared insights into upskilling for the future, hospitality industry rebounds, communication skills, and affordable education.

Dr Fatma Kalbat from the Ministry of Education will tomorrow deliver a keynote address about a holistic approach for UAE youth capacity building and empowerment. Other sessions will focus on resume writing, interview skills, university choices, and career prospects in Artificial Intelligence, technology and science.

Najah Dubai

The inaugural Najah Dubai will run next week, from October 31 to November 1at the new Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020. The exhibition will feature a number of universities from both the UAE and abroad.

Scholarships

As a part of ongoing efforts to provide educational support, Najah has teamed up with digital educational payment platform Skiply to provide scholarships for eight students looking to enroll in higher-education institutions. ‘Najah Grand and Skiply Sponsorships’ will provide financial support of up Dh10,000n for each student. This support will come as either a direct contribution towards registration fees, or travel and housing expenses.