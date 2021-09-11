Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the graduation ceremony of the seventh and eighth batches of graduates of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) Master’s programmes.
“We constantly seek to invest in our human resources in a bid to empower them and engage them in our efforts to find innovative solutions to future challenges,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also attended the event.
“Countries’ development does not happen by chance or through rhetoric and dreamy promises. Rather, it takes place through true knowledge, understanding and dedication,” the UAE Vice-President added.
“We have world-class national academic institutions with exceptional capabilities. Future excellence and success will only be made by those who possess the knowledge, skills and tools that make them able to turn goals into practical achievements,” Sheikh Mohammed further said.
“Science and knowledge will always remain the first pillar and the most important bridge to shape the desired future of the country in terms of progress, development and prosperity,” the Dubai Ruler observed.