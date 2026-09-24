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Khalifa University students to get hands-on AWS data centre training

Students gain hands-on cloud skills as AWS data centre training rack joins curriculum

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Khalifa University students to get hands-on AWS data centre training
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Khalifa University students will receive hands-on training in operating data centre infrastructure under a new agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), as demand for technology skills continues to grow in the UAE.

The training will be integrated into the university’s curriculum and will give students practical experience using a data centre training rack supplied by AWS.

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Students will also study AWS Academy’s Data Center Engineering Operations curriculum, which will be delivered by Khalifa University faculty.

The programme is designed to prepare students for careers in data centre engineering and operations, while giving them practical experience alongside their academic studies.

Work experience opportunity

Top-performing students shortlisted by Khalifa University will also have the opportunity to apply for work experience positions at AWS in the UAE through a dedicated application process.

Successful placements will remain subject to AWS’s normal recruitment process and business requirements.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said developing skilled workers is becoming increasingly important as the UAE expands its data centre and artificial intelligence sectors.

“Digital infrastructure is only as strong as the talent behind it,” he said.

“Our partnership with Amazon Web Services reflects Khalifa University’s commitment to developing graduates who combine academic excellence with industry experience.”

Who can take part?

The programme will initially be led by Khalifa University’s Computer and Information Engineering Department.

It will later be expanded to students studying Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

Students will learn about Data Center Engineering Operations through a combination of classroom teaching and practical training using the AWS-supplied equipment.

Khalifa University said the partnership aims to give graduates skills that can be used in the UAE’s growing digital infrastructure sector, which supports areas including cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

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