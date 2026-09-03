NAD+OLOGY to Launch at Beautyworld Dubai following two and a half years of development

Dubai-developed skincare brand enters the market with hand care
NAD+OLOGY, a Dubai-developed skincare brand, is set to launch at Beautyworld Dubai on October 6, following more than two and a half years of development. The brand will enter the market with hand wash and hand cream, taking an unconventional starting point in a beauty industry largely focused on facial skincare.
The idea behind the brand began with a simple question: why does skincare attention largely stop at the wrist?
“If we scrutinise everything we put on our faces, why does that curiosity stop at the wrist?” asks Sandeep Virdee, the entrepreneur behind NAD+OLOGY.
Hands are washed repeatedly throughout the day and are exposed to water, soap and the environment, yet hand care typically receives considerably less attention than facial skincare.
Virdee, who has lived in Dubai for two decades and previously worked across finance and fast-moving consumer goods, spent more than two years developing the concept. The process involved discussions with scientists, specialist formulators and researchers working across established skin science and emerging areas of bioscience.
The development process also led the company to take a cautious approach to scientific claims.
The brand takes its name from NAD+, a molecule involved in fundamental cellular processes including energy metabolism and an area of ongoing scientific research. Virdee says the company's approach is to distinguish between what is established through research and what remains an area of investigation.
Peptides, another increasingly common ingredient in skincare, are similarly considered in the context of the overall formulation rather than simply as a marketing ingredient, he says.
The business also has a strong connection to Dubai. Virdee, who considers the city his home, says NAD+OLOGY has been developed and is being produced locally, with Dubai-based companies involved across formulation, production, packaging, design and marketing. Specialist ingredients are sourced internationally where required.
The initial range comprises hand wash and hand cream across three collections: Atelier Noir, The Ivory Society and Bare Skin, which offers a fragrance-free option.
Further products, including SPF, an eye serum and a skin serum, are currently in development.
For Virdee, the launch represents the beginning of a longer-term effort to develop a skincare business in Dubai, while building on scientific research and the capabilities of companies and professionals based in the city.
NAD+OLOGY launches at Beautyworld Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre, on October 6.