Abu Dhabi: International Indian School in Abu Dhabi on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the ‘Largest Medal’, marking the UAE’s ‘Year of the 50th’ celebrations.
The steel medal weighs around 450kg and has an area of 5.93 square meters, breaking the previous record of 2.56 square metres and 68.5kg.
The medal, designed by the students and teacher of the school, is a tribute to the UAE’s 50 years of independence and to its leaders. The UAE national flag and iconic landmarks of Abu Dhabi are part of the design as an appreciation of the country’s achievements. The school’s name is also embedded on the medal.
Record ceremony
The official GWR title was received by the school’s managing director, Muneer Ansari Parayil, in the presence of school principal Dr Beno Kurien, as well as admin manager Rashad Abdul Azeez, and members of the Parent Council, students and school staff. The ceremony was adjudicated by Kanzy Defrawy of GWR.
‘Top Rated’ school
International Indian School is a K-12 school located in Baniyas West, catering to over 25 different nationalities. The school was established in 2016 and has been ‘Top Rated’ by Department of Education and Knowledge Abu Dhabi (ADEK) for the last five years.